Girls Inc. hold 2017 scholarship reception in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) –The Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix-Russell rewarding more than $30,000 in scholarships to some really deserving girls.

The event held at the WC Bradley Company Museum honored 13 girls in total and 9 were returning members and 4 were new members.

The focus of Tuesday night’s event was to recognize the girls and celebrate them.

“You know college is so expensive and it's such an important thing for girls to have an opportunity to do and further their education, to find out what they really want to do when they grow up and we're just playing a small role in giving them some help towards that college,” said Ellen Lane, Scholarship Committee Chair.

The first president of Girls Club was also in attendance at the annual event along with members of TSYS, United Way, and Aflac.

