Health with Dr. Paula: Discussing Herpes disease and prevention

Genital Herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease with one out of six adults in the United States being infected.

Dr. Paula Walker King explains that Herpes tends to be asymptomatic infection no visible sores of symptoms, but can still be transmitted to others.

Without treatment, the virus can multiply and spread to other parts of the body, which can heighten the chance of sexual partners being infected.

Tips to reduce the risk of the disease include mutually monogamous relationships and properly using condoms.

