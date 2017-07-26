FIRST TO ALERT: The heat and humidity return today. Open the app to get the forecast!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're waking up to some fog in the area this morning with a drier day on tap than yesterday. Expect a more summertime set up with isolated showers and storms this afternoon and highs in the low 90s. We'll also experience the humidity again with 'feel like' temperatures driving into the upper 90s. This forecast takes us through Friday with afternoon highs staying in the low to mid 90s range.

Our next good shot for getting wet will come on Saturday in the form of an approaching front and a 50% coverage of rain and storms and highs held in the 80s thanks to more clouds and showers. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with highs near 90 under a mostly sunny sky and lower humidity values thanks to the passing front. Cooler highs and summertime average rain chances takes us through next week.

