Thursday marks #MiracleTreatDay at Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Have a sweet treat for a good cause during Dairy Queen’s annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 27!

On Miracle Treat Day, for every $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating locations, the restaurant will donate to The Children’s Hospital at Columbus Regional, which is the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

The funds are then used by The Children’s Hospital at Columbus Regional Health to help kids get better by funding treatments, procuring life-saving equipment and providing research, education and outreach programs.

Last year, the participating Dairy Queen locations in the U.S. and Canada raised more than $4M on Miracle Treat Day alone for 170 Children Miracle Network Hospitals.

The following Dairy Queen locations are participating:

3580 Macon Rd., Columbus GA 31907

6605 Whittlesey Blvd., Columbus GA 31909

11 Ashwood Dr., Phenix City, AL

2019 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika, AL 36801

3550 20th Ave., Valley, AL 36854

For more information about Miracle Treat Day click here.

#MiracleTreatDay is TOMORROW, July 27. Mom says: eat dessert first with a BLIZZARD treat to help kids and support your local @CMNHospitals. pic.twitter.com/EBTn5WH7J1 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 26, 2017

