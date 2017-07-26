Man arrested in July 11 murder on N Antioch Circle in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police have arrested a man in connection with a murder earlier this month.

Police arrested 20-year-old Vantavious Quintez Hughley, of Opelika, Wednesday morning around 11:15 a.m. and charged him with murder.

This charge is in connection with the murder of Shaquille Jones that happened on July 11 on North Antioch Circle.

Opelika police pulled Hughley over during a traffic stop. He fled from the vehicle but was taken into custody. A man was in the car with Hugley at the time.

Police also arrested 19-year-old Alexis Dunlap, of Opelika. Dunlap was arrested and charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Police are continuing to investigate this case.

