CPD issues murder warrant for companion of Meloy Dr. victim

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have issued a murder warrant after a woman was found dead in her home on Meloy Dr.

Ruby Lloyd was found dead on Monday, July 17, and now, her companion, Cory Hill, is wanted for murder.

Hill, 42, is described as 5'6" tall, weighing around 175 pounds, and was last seen in the Dawson, GA.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the whereabouts of Cory Hill can contact Sgt. Dan Lyon at (706) 225-4422.

This case is under investigation.

