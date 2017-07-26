Military Matters: Forever GI Bill passes in House

(WTVM) – A bill that is making its way through the U.S. Senate.

It’s a proposal that is being called "the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade."

The "Forever GI Bill" was unanimously passed in the House of Representatives on Monday.

It will help more veterans attend college and work toward achieving their dreams.

If passed, the bill will increase college aid funding for Guardsmen and Reservists, their surviving spouses and dependents, provide 100 percent college aid funding for post-9/11 Purple Heart recipients and give additional benefits to vets who pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Also, a previous requirement that veterans must use their education benefits within 15 years of their service would be eliminated.

The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate.

