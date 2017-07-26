Crash at intersection of Milgen Road and Woodruff Farm Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A car accident at the intersection of Milgen Road and Woodruff Farm Road has traffic blocked.

The accident happened after 4 p.m. Columbus Fire and EMS along with Columbus police are on the scene. We do not yet know if there are any injuries.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.