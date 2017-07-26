Community donates breast milk to Columbus mom with medical challenges

For new mom, Luhan Hogencamp, breastfeeding her 9-month-old Lilah Grace came with medical challenges.

“For the first three weeks I tried as best as I could," said Hogencamp discussing breastfeeding.

Hogencamp has an autoimmune disease requiring her to take multiple medications and making her unable to produce breast milk for Lilah’s feeding purposes.

“Because of that I can get sick very easily," said Hogencamp. "When I was pregnant with her I had to discontinue my medication.”

Doctors explained to Hogencamp, Lilah’s immune system could also be weaker and recommended breast milk as an immune boosting option of feeding.

Hogencamp posted on Facebook in the group Human Milk 4 Human Babies in search of nearby mothers who were able to donate breast milk to help Luhan provide nutrients for Lilah.

“I've actually done the math and she's had milk for thirty-nine weeks now, which is 273 days and it's around 8,100 ounces that she has consumed from other moms," said Hogencamp.

But how does Hogencamp choose a donor?

“I get a lot of comments about that, 'how do you know that the mom is healthy enough?' 'how do you trust them?' and really, you just get to know them and trust knowing that they are feeding their baby, too. You have to trust that whatever they are feeding their baby, they'll be upfront about as far as giving [information]."

Hogencamp said she's thankful for every donation.

“It's just amazing. They say it takes a village and it has," said Hogencamp.

