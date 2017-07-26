Community donates breast milk to Columbus mom with medical challenges

"This is bad," Jose Gonzalez Ochoa thought as he waited in what he describes as a small room, to speak to his attorney inside the Stewart Detention Center. "It's really complicated," Gonzalez Ochoa tells News Leader 9 in this exclusive, sit down interview.More >>
"This is bad," Jose Gonzalez Ochoa thought as he waited in what he describes as a small room, to speak to his attorney inside the Stewart Detention Center. "It's really complicated," Gonzalez Ochoa tells News Leader 9 in this exclusive, sit down interview.More >>
The president's decision to ban Transgenders from he military has outraged some, while others are applauding the move. Locally, members of the LGBTQ community are sharing their thoughts on this ban.More >>
The president's decision to ban Transgenders from he military has outraged some, while others are applauding the move. Locally, members of the LGBTQ community are sharing their thoughts on this ban.More >>
A local Troup County step team is headed to the big apple to perform in one of America's most recognized theaters.More >>
A local Troup County step team is headed to the big apple to perform in one of America's most recognized theaters.More >>
Columbus Regional Health held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for a new addition to the pediatric emergency department.More >>
Columbus Regional Health held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for a new addition to the pediatric emergency department.More >>
A bill that is making its way through the U.S. Senate. It’s a proposal that is being called "the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade."More >>
A bill that is making its way through the U.S. Senate. It’s a proposal that is being called "the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade."More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.More >>
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>