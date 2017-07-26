Immigrants rights allegedly violated at Stewart Detention Center

LUMPKIN, GA (WTVM) – "This is bad," Jose Gonzalez Ochoa thought as he waited in what he describes as a small room, to speak to his attorney inside the Stewart Detention Center.

"It's really complicated," Gonzalez Ochoa tells News Leader 9 in this exclusive, sit down interview, "because you cannot actually talk with your lawyer if there's lots of people hearing you."

"How am I going to talk to my lawyer about this," Gonzalez Ochoa asks?

the Southern Poverty Law Center recently claimed the Stewart Detention Center and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is violating detainees' due process rights.

Hear more from Gonzalez, a recent detainee at the Lumpkin, Georgia, facility, as well as a statement from ICE responding to these accusations in Jose Zozaya’s report.

