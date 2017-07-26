St. Francis CEO, David Koontz, steps down

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The CEO of St. Francis has stepped down after two years at the hospital.

Steve Butler, Chair of the Board of Trustees at St. Francis released the following statement:

After two years as CEO of St. Francis Hospital, David Koontz has decided to step down from his role. David joined St. Francis at a critical time, leading the hospital through its integration into LifePoint Health and moving the financial turnaround of the hospital forward. With a lot of operational re-engineering complete, he’s decided it’s time for someone else to take the helm as CEO while he returns to Texas to be with his family. We are grateful for David’s contributions to St. Francis and are beginning, in partnership with LifePoint, a national search for another seasoned healthcare operator who can build upon the foundation he, the Board and the leadership team have laid for St. Francis, and see our hospital into the future. While the search for the right leader is underway, we will have an interim CEO in place, who will work alongside LifePoint, our board, our administrative and senior leadership teams, and physician leaders to help guide us forward in the weeks ahead. We look forward to introducing our new CEO to the community soon.

