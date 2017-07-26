Columbus Ice Rink announces late summer, early fall schedule

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Ice Rink has announced it new schedule for late summer and early fall.

Public skating will resume Thursday, August 3 from 5 to 7 p-m.

Thursdays will also be "Cheap Skate" when admission and skate rental is only $3.

Public Ice Skating is also every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 4-9 p.m. Adult admission is $7, kids 10 and under is $5 and skate rental is $3.

Columbus Hockey Association will host an open house on Saturday, August 5 with free open skating, raffles, equipment swap, and equipment sale.

On Saturday, August 12, Columbus Hockey Association will host a "try hockey for free" day.

