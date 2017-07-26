Columbus Regional hosts ribbon cutting for pediatric emergency department

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Regional Health held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning for a new addition to the pediatric emergency department.

The department has three new rooms and a sub waiting area at the Midtown Medical Center location.

Hospital officials say these new additions will decrease patient wait time, increase efficiency and enhance the patient care experience.

"We will be able to see the patients that are not necessarily critical. We will be able to see them a lot quicker in this space and that will to get those patients out quicker,” said Nurse Manager Kristin Hinton.

The new addition has bright colors and pictures. The windows are even decorated with jokes to make the area more kid friendly.

Since it opened in 2013, the pediatric emergency department averages about 3,000 visits annually.

