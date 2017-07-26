Troup County step team to perform in New York City

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A local Troup County step team is headed to the big apple to perform in one of America's most recognized theaters.

Royal House Dance Factory will perform at Showtime at the Apollo in September.

The team auditioned in Atlanta and made their way to the next round in New York City.

The team will be participating in front of a tough crowd at Amateur night at the Apollo.

It looks like they have their steps down pat to make sure they don't get escorted off stage by the 'Sandman'.

The team's manager says they'll be leaving September 6 to compete for a national title.

“If we win on September the 6th which is round 1 then we have to go back the following Wednesday which is the 13th for round 2 which we win then we will have to go back in November to round 3 and 4 and we will win. That's when we become top dogs and take home five thousand dollars,” said Sonya-Brown, manager of Royal House Dance Factory.

Royal House Dance Factory is also a teen empowerment organization.

