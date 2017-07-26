Power restored, limbs removed from Eufaula roads

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – After a Wednesday storm, trees and power lines are down and traffic lights in certain parts of Eufaula are not working. Power crews have now restored service to the city and city workers have removed tree limbs and debris from streets.

According to the Eufaula Police Department immediately after the storm, traffic lights were not functioning at the intersections of Eufaula Avenue and Broad Street, Eufaula Avenue and Barbour Street, and Randolph Avenue and Broad Street.

The Eufaula Police Department would like to thank the lineman and street department crews that worked hard to restore service to the community and clean up.

If you come to an intersection without working traffic lights, treat the intersection as a four-way stop and proceed with caution.

There may be more these are the ones we are aware of at this time. Please use caution and if you see a body of water do not drive through it.

