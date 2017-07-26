Trees and power lines down, traffic lights out in Eufaula

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – After a Wednesday storm, trees and power lines are down and traffic lights in certain parts of Eufaula are not working.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, traffic lights are not functioning at the intersections of Eufaula Avenue and Broad Street, Eufaula Avenue and Barbour Street, and Randolph Avenue and Broad Street.

If you come to an intersection without working traffic lights, treat the intersection as a four-way stop and proceed with caution.

There may be more these are the ones we are aware of at this time. Please use caution and if you see a body of water do not drive through it.

