Columbus LGBTQ group responds to new transgender military ban

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgenders from the military has outraged some, while others are applauding the move. Locally, members of the LGBTQ community are sharing their thoughts on this ban.

"Laws like this, and you know, bans like this, it just sets us back further and further," said Jeremy Hobbs, Director of COLGAY Pride in Columbus.

The announcement was made via the President's Twitter account early Wednesday morning, which is a complete reversal of the Obama administration's decision allowing them to serve.

"Plain and simple. It's deflection from the other issues that he is having to face with Russia and everything else that is going on, There's an outrage amongst our LGBTQ community right now," said Hobbs.

The local LGBTQ community outraged over an issue they say is a basic equal human right.

"As long as it doesn't interfere with their job, or anyone else's job while they're working, it shouldn't be any problem or anybody's business," said Chelsea Dowdy, a resident of Columbus.

Others say they may not support transgender decisions morally, but still feel they should not be barred from service.

"I would look at him kind of sideways, but if he can fight, hey, come on!," said Vietnam Veteran, Raymond Hughley.

The President citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption as primary reasons for the ban.

Director of COLGAY pride Jeremy Hobbs says transgenders suffer the hardest out of the LGBTQ community because people just don't understand their position.

"I understand transgender people are going to have a hard time coping with military, especially if they are not through the full transitioning process. But I respect anybody that wants to put on that uniform and serve and protect the citizens of this great country," said Hobbs.

