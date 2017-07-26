Most Wanted: Body found in burned car in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two weeks ago, a body was found in a burned car in south Columbus.

No one has been arrested for the crime and there are still many questions surrounding the case.

A smoldering car spotted near the intersection of Harbison Drive and Head Street in Columbus.

When police found out about the car on July 10, it wasn’t until they looked closer and found a body in the trunk of the car.

The burning car was found in a small secluded area on Head Street that turns into Harbison Drive. There are houses on both sides and just across the street is an abandoned home.

Police are hoping someone will come forward with information leading to an arrest.

Corporal Paul Moody with the Columbus Police Department says so far no one has contacted police with any concrete details.

The charred vehicle looked similar to a red 2006 2-door Pontiac G-6, It's unclear why the car was taken to the location and police are also still trying to trace the identity of the person whose body was in the trunk of the car.

If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

