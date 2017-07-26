Most Wanted: Body found in burned car in south Columbus

"This is bad," Jose Gonzalez Ochoa thought as he waited in what he describes as a small room, to speak to his attorney inside the Stewart Detention Center. "It's really complicated," Gonzalez Ochoa tells News Leader 9 in this exclusive, sit down interview.More >>
"This is bad," Jose Gonzalez Ochoa thought as he waited in what he describes as a small room, to speak to his attorney inside the Stewart Detention Center. "It's really complicated," Gonzalez Ochoa tells News Leader 9 in this exclusive, sit down interview.More >>
The president's decision to ban Transgenders from he military has outraged some, while others are applauding the move. Locally, members of the LGBTQ community are sharing their thoughts on this ban.More >>
The president's decision to ban Transgenders from he military has outraged some, while others are applauding the move. Locally, members of the LGBTQ community are sharing their thoughts on this ban.More >>
Summer break is almost over and kids will be heading back to school soon. Here is a list of start dates for schools in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Summer break is almost over and kids will be heading back to school soon. Here is a list of start dates for schools in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
A local Troup County step team is headed to the big apple to perform in one of America's most recognized theaters.More >>
A local Troup County step team is headed to the big apple to perform in one of America's most recognized theaters.More >>
Folks in the Fountain City getting an in-depth look at some problems facing the Columbus Government Center in Uptown.More >>
Folks in the Fountain City getting an in-depth look at some problems facing the Columbus Government Center in Uptown.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>