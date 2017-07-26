People get in-depth look at issues Columbus Government Center faces

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Folks in the Fountain City getting an in-depth look at some problems facing the Columbus Government Center in Uptown.

The building opened its doors Wednesday night for two open house tours which were put on by the New Government and Judicial Building Commission hoping to get feedback from the public.

The commission was created by Mayor Teresa Tomlinson to study the possibility of either fixing or replacing the over 40-year-old building.

Folks toured several spaces— with city leaders pointing out key issues such as piping corrosion and safety concerns.

“We try to explain and kind of outline a lot of the mechanical deficiencies, the fire alarm deficiencies, things that will be very expensive to repair and replace and to be able to show that these are problems and we would have loved to have taken care of them but just due to the cost some of them are just not feasibly possible,” said John Hudgison, Director of Inspections and Codes for the City of Columbus.

City leaders say the tours were led by some of the government centers most knowledgeable staff who also answered questions during each tour session regarding the present condition of the building.

