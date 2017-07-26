Ladonia All-Stars win Alabama Little League baseball state title

The Ladonia All-Stars beat McCalla 9-2 on Wednesday night in Huntsville to claim the Alabama Little League baseball state championship.

J.R. Kitchens was the winning pitcher, going 5 and 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and striking out 11. Kitchens and Colton Wombles homered for Ladonia.

The victory earns Ladonia a spot in the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins. They’ll play in the regional opener versus the Tennessee state champion on Saturday, August 5, with first pitch scheduled for 10 am ET.

