Let’s Grow STEAMx to host River City Soap Box Derby for local youth

Let’s Grow STEAMx will host its River City Soap Box Derby Saturday, July 29 in Columbus. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. and will be held on 17th Street next to Columbus High School.

The event will include a combination of STEAM-based learning with exciting activities for local youth, and students will race the exact cars that they have helped build in the Race Clinics.

In addition to the race, attendees can expect games, food, and activities. Games will be centered on science, technology, engineering arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

The Let’s Grow STEAMx is a community-based initiative that aims to teach problem solving, self-confidence, and team building through STEAM based activities. Last year, its exploratory career day was attended by 2,000 Muscogee County students.

