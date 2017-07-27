Study ranks Auburn top 10 best places to live in AL

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn has been ranked in the top 10 best places to live in Alabama, according to Niche.com.

The study was based on several factors including crime rates, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, local amenities, and other factors.

Auburn ranked the sixth in the study and Madison, AL was ranked number one.

