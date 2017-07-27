Attorney will use 'Stand Your Ground' law to defend Ft. Benning soldier murder suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – New details have been released regarding a shooting that killed a Fort Benning soldier.

Marcus Wiggins was in Recorder's Court Thursday morning after he was charged with allegedly killing Army Specialist Donald Matthews Saturday morning.

Police say the two met along River Road to settle an argument that began earlier at a Columbus restaurant

Wiggins' attorney Stacey Jackson says he plans to use Georgia's Stand Your Ground law to defend his client.

“As far as The Stand Your Ground law under 16-3-23 any time a person - Or I'm going to say it this way - a person can defend themselves even using deadly force if another tries to enter their vehicle under violent or a tumultuous manner,” says Jackson.

Witnesses at TGI Friday's, where the incident began, say Matthews and his brother came in looking for a fight with Wiggins regarding an ex-girlfriend.

The case has been bound over to Superior Court where a bond will be set at a later date.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.