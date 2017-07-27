Fire officials battle large fire at Whisperwood Apartments

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Fire crews are responding to a large apartment fire in northeast Columbus.

A portion of Whisperwood Apartments at 6029 Flat Rock Road is engulfed in flames.

It is unknown if anyone is injured and what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is moving residents, but we do not yet know how many residents are displaced.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

