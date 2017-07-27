Whisperwood Apartments fire investigated as arson

Fire officials are on the scene of a house fire in Lee County Thursday afternoon.More >>
Fire crews fought a large apartment fire Thursday afternoon in northeast Columbus.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced in an apartment fire in northeast Columbus.More >>
Historic Columbus announces three organizations selected as finalists for a grant that will allow structure renovations.More >>
Have a sweet treat for a good cause during Dairy Queen’s annual Miracle Treat Day! The restaurant will offer $1 blizzards on Thursday, July 27 at participating locations.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a 5 p.m. news conference to discuss a series of recent robberies and alleged kidnappings at several student apartment complexes.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.More >>
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.More >>
