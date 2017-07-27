Whisperwood Apartments fire investigated as arson

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Fire crews fought a large apartment fire Thursday afternoon in northeast Columbus and it is now being investigated as an arson.

A portion of Whisperwood Apartments at 6029 Flat Rock Road was engulfed in flames. The fire happened around 1:25 p.m. ET in the attic area of one apartment building.

According to Fire Marshal Ricky Shores, this fire was intentionally set and is being investigated as an arson.

Police are looking for two black males who are persons of interest. They were seen coming out of the complex shortly after the fire started.

Police believe the two males are juveniles between the ages of 14-16 and were wearing blue hoodies, carrying a white object- possibly lighter fluid.

Shores also says that 8 units were affected by the fire and a total of 15-20 people are displaced.

No residents were injured, but one fireman was hurt and has been taken to the hospital.

