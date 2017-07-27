Historic Columbus announces nonprofit grant finalists

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Historic Columbus announces three organizations selected as finalists for a grant that will allow structure renovations.

The finalists selected for the 2017 Public Participation Grant include The Springer Opera House, The Liberty Theatre Cultural Center, and The Wynn House.

For the next phase of the grant process, Historic Columbus will showcase three project finalists and the public will vote for their favorite project.

Historic Columbus will host an Open House at each of the finalists’ sites on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The public will then be able to vote on their favorite project at historiccolumbus.com.

Voting will start on Sept. 23 and end on Oct. 20. The grant winner will be announced at Historic Columbus’ Annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

