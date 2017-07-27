Historic Columbus announces nonprofit grant finalists

Fire crews fought a large apartment fire Thursday afternoon in northeast Columbus.More >>
Fire officials are on the scene of a house fire in Lee County Thursday afternoon.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced in an apartment fire in northeast Columbus.More >>
Historic Columbus announces three organizations selected as finalists for a grant that will allow structure renovations.More >>
Have a sweet treat for a good cause during Dairy Queen’s annual Miracle Treat Day! The restaurant will offer $1 blizzards on Thursday, July 27 at participating locations.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a 5 p.m. news conference to discuss a series of recent robberies and alleged kidnappings at several student apartment complexes.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.More >>
