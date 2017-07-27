American Red Cross helping residents displaced from Whisperwood Apartments fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The American Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced in an apartment fire in northeast Columbus, which is now being investigated as an arson.

The fire happened early Thursday afternoon at the Whisperwood Apartments at 6029 Flat Rock Road.

American Red Cross Emergency Services Program Director Alex Balkcum says their crews are working with apartment management to move residents into vacant, safe apartments.

Whisperwood Apartments management is currently trying to move furniture and facilitate what they can to get those units ready quickly.

Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says that 8 apartments are damaged from the fire and a total of 15-20 people have been displaced.

No residents were injured, but one fireman was hurt and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. ET on-site with management to get solid numbers and move those residents into temporary apartments, making sure everyone has a safe place to sleep.

