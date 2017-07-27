Distracted drivers cited during CPD operation sting appear in court

Several Chattahoochee Valley drivers were in two court hearings Thursday after being slapped with distracting driving tickets last month during a sting operation in Columbus.

Dozens of accused distracted drivers flooded Recorders Court after a sting operation done by the Columbus Police Department almost two months ago.

On June 1, cops posed as roadside workers issued 96 citations to distracted drivers along Bradley Park Drive and Whitesville Road.

Many of those drivers showed up to court disappointed with having to either stand before a judge or pay hefty fines up to $250.

One person issued with a ticket says officers were dressed as construction workers and no one was expecting it.

"I just don't feel like there is real evidence in pulling me over and accusing me of texting and driving when another driver far away from me thought he might have saw me doing so," says an accused distracted driver.

Major JD Hawk with the Columbus Police Department says the main goal is to enforce the law.

"Based on what I heard in court, the officers did what they needed to do. The main point we want to get to the citizens is how dangerous it is. When you're looking at that phone or text, you do not have your full attention on that road. You're not putting just putting yourself in danger, you're putting people in danger on the road too," says Hawk.

In Thursday's first hearing, about 15 cases were contested in court. Many paid tickets in advance while some refused to give up and fight. Many plan to have their case bound over to the state.

Major JD Hawk says more undercover operations to crack down on distracted driving could be in the works soon.

