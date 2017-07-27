2 cats, dog die in Lee Co. house fire

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Fire officials are on the scene of a house fire in Lee County Thursday afternoon.

The family made it out safely but lost their belongings, their two cats, and dog as a result of the fire.

The home was located in the 400 block of Lee Rd. 850.

Fire officials say the fire appears to have started in the attic and quickly spread to the rest of the house.

Multiple fire agencies including Smiths Station, Crawford, Ladonia, and Salem responded to this house fire.

A family in Lee County is safe after their house caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.