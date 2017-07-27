Kinetic Credit Union hosts Christmas in July

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Kinetic Credit Union hosted its 4th annual Christmas in July Thursday to give back to the community.

The credit union teamed up with local agencies to help people in need of different items ranging from umbrellas, toys, and food.

Organizers say this is an important time to give back to the community as school is getting ready to start.

"People are hungry through the month of July. Kids want toys in the month of July. We are getting ready for school that starts in August so kids may need uniforms and what have you, so that's all. That's why we celebrate Christmas in July,” said Wanda Rutledge, VP of Community Relations for Kinetic.

There also was a $800 check donated to the Neighbor Works of Columbus.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.