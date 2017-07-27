Family cuts ribbon on their Habitat for Humanity home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates the transfer of ownership of its newest house.

Mr. and Mrs. David and Waukeysla Frazier cut the ribbon on their new house Thursday morning on 18th Ave. in Columbus.

The funding for the construction of this house was provided by the Publix Super Markets Charities, Inc.

The Frazier’s and Publix employees all worked on the home. Publix also provided food at Thursday’s dedication.

Following the ceremony, the Frazier’s new house was blessed by their pastor Supt. Ronnie Duckworth of the Philippians Church of God in Christ.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.