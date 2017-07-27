1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting on County Road 156 in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – One person has died in a shooting on the 500 block of County Road 156 in east Opelika and a suspect has been arrested.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, 40-year-old Marshall Lee Norgard has been shot and killed in the driveway at mobile home around 5:55 p.m. CT.

The victim's uncle, 54-year-old Michael Norgard was arrested on the scene and has been charged with murder. A .40 caliber handgun was recovered at the suspect's home.

Early stages of the investigation show the victim and suspect were involved in some type of argument shortly before the shooting took place.

The body of the victim is being sent to Montgomery for an autopsy.

The shooting is still under investigation.

