1 dead in shooting on County Road 156 in Opelika

Several Chattahoochee Valley drivers were in two court hearings Thursday after being slapped with distracting driving tickets last month during a sting operation in Columbus.More >>
One person has died in a shooting on County Road 156 in Lee County.More >>
A long standing legal battle with the city of Columbus is seemingly over.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced in an apartment fire in northeast Columbus.More >>
Fire crews fought a large apartment fire Thursday afternoon in northeast Columbus and it is now being investigated as an arson.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
