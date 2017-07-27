1 dead in shooting on County Road 156 in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – One person has died in a shooting on County Road 156 in east Opelika.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, a 40-year-old male has been shot and killed near a mobile home around 5:55 p.m. CT.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released as they are notifying next of kin.

The body of the victim is being sent to Montgomery for an autopsy.

A male suspect was arrested on the scene and has been identified by deputies, but they are not releasing his identity at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

