Man shot in the leg on Benning Drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in South Columbus.

The shooting happened in front of Dorothy Height Elementary School at 1458 Benning Drive around 8:50 p.m. ET.

According to police, three males approached the male victim asking for money. The victim ignored the men and kept walking. One of the men asking for money pulled out a gun and shot the male victim.

He was taken to Midtown Medical Center and is being treated for his injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call Columbus Police at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.