Pioneer wins opener at LL SE Regional

Mackenzie Lee tossed a 2-hit shutout and struck out 12 to lead the Pioneer All-Stars to a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay Little League on Thursday in the opening round of the Little League Softball Southeast Regional in Warner Robins.

Lee was in complete control all afternoon, only getting stronger as the game went on. She struck out six of the final seven hitters she faced.

Pioneer took the lead with a three-run fourth inning, adding single runs in the fifth and sixth for insurance.

Next up for Pioneer is Barboursville, West Virginia. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Friday.

