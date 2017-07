WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Senate has voted against the repeal of Obamacare in a 49-51 vote.

That vote was made just before 2:00 Friday morning.

Three republicans joined the democrats in defeating a "skinny bill repeal." Senators John McCain, Lisa Murkoski and Susan Collins were a part of that group.

