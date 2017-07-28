FIRST TO ALERT: Hot & humid today but the weekend brings big weather changes. Open for details!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We'll end this week on a typical July note with hot and humid conditions - expect highs to reach the low 90s with 'feel like' temperatures in the triple digits. There will be a low chance to see any rain this afternoon/evening but coverage stays in the 20-30% range through the night.

This is because a front will drop into the southeast bringing a good chance of rain with it. Expect scattered showers and storms Saturday morning through the evening. Some storms could pack a punch, too. Temperatures will stay low because of the rain and clouds - near 90 for highs.

By the time we get set for Sunday and next week, we will be feeling the effects of drier air behind the cold front. Morning lows will be down in the 60s with little in the way of humidity. It will be very pleasant with highs staying in the upper 80s to near 90 and plenty of sunshine in the picture.

