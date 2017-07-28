Police in search of missing Columbus man

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man.

Elijah Edge was last seen in the area of 10th Street and 6th Avenue on July 18, 2017. Edge is 54-years-old, weighs 180lbs, and is 5 feet six inches tall. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Edge’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3400, or 706-653-3449.

