Trash truck overturns on Highway 280 West in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Officials are on the scene of Highway 280 West where a semi-truck overturned.

Phenix City police say a little after 11 a.m. a semi-truck carrying trash was heading around the curb when it overturned.

Police are directing the slowly moving traffic with one lane currently open.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

News Leader 9 is on the scene gathering more details;

