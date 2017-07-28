Operation Southern Shield leads to drop in fatal crashes on Georgia roads

(WTVM) - Operation Southern Shield was a big success in saving lives on Georgia highways and roads.

The multi-state speeding awareness and enforcement operation took place July 17-23 in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee.

According to preliminary numbers from the Georgia Department of Transportation, there have been 17 traffic deaths reported so far in Georgia during the seven-day operation.

That is a 51% decrease from the 35 fatalities that were reported to GDOT for the same seven-day period in the week before “Operation Southern Shield” and a 45% reduction from the 31 traffic deaths that were reported for July 3-9.

Other states who participated in Operation Southern Shield are seeing similar results.



The deaths of 17 people on our roads is nothing to celebrate,” Roger Hayes, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Law Enforcement Services Director said. “The results from last week do support what we have been saying for years. Obeying the speed limit and staying focused on the road while driving saves lives.”

Operation Southern Shield raised awareness of the danger of speeding on Georgia roads, which the National Transportation Safety Board said this week is needed more in the United States.

