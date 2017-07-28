Columbus man laid to rest as death investigation continues

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Loved ones are saying their final goodbyes to a Columbus man involved in a deadly incident last weekend.

Police found Sherrod Ramsey's body outside a home on 4th Avenue Saturday, July 22.

The coroner says he died from a severed artery in his arm.

As officers investigate how it happened, Ramsey's family is preparing to bury the 37-year old.

"He was into sports when he was in high school so he was a very popular person and he's a hard worker and loves his family and we always get together on holidays and he loved his children," says the victim's cousin Denise Ramsey.

Visitation for Ramsey is from 3 until 6 Friday at Progressive Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest Saturday, July 29.

