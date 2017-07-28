GA studying whether to eliminate tag decals

(WTVM) - Those tiny decals on your Georgia car tag that indicate if it's properly registered may be on the way out.

The Revenue Department is studying whether to eliminate or cut back the use of the stickers, which are required annually.

The department is suggesting they be replaced by a 20-dollar fee instead.

The agency has until January 1 to decide, and let the legislature know.

Early estimates show doing away with the stickers could save the state millions of dollars.

