LaGrange honors the life of former City Councilman George R. Moore, Sr.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Former LaGrange City Councilman and respected educator George R. Moore, Sr. passed away Thursday evening.

Mayor Jim Thornton remembers Moore as a very good man and community leader.

“Mr. Moore was one of the pillars of our community. I first knew him as a student at LaGrange High School where he was an administrator. I was able to observe him in community leadership over the years when he was a City Council member, an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, and a leader at Warren Temple United Methodist Church. He was also a client of mine.”

Moore served on the LaGrange City Council from 1996-2007.

He served as a Non-Commissioned Officer in the United States Army from 1953-1956.

In LaGrange, he served as a School Counselor at East Depot High School, Assistant Principal at LaGrange Boys Junior High School, Principal of Hill Street Junior High School, and Assistant Principal at LaGrange High School where he served until his retirement in 1989.

The City of LaGrange recognized Moore for his decades of leadership and service to the citizens by proclaiming Fire Station #1 as the George R. Moore Station.

“Mr. Moore was passionate about everything he became involved with. He lived out his Christian faith through service to his community, never seeking personal glory but only what was best for LaGrange,” Thornton remembers.

“He was a good man and someone I had the utmost respect for. He will be missed.”

George R. Moore, Sr. was 87-years-old.

Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home is receiving flowers for the family. Plans have not been finalized yet.

