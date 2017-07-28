Columbus police investigate shooting at Anita Apartments on Old - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police investigate shooting at Anita Apartments on Old Buena Vista Rd.

(Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM) (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road at Anita Apartments.

According to police, two people have been transported to Midtown Medical Center.

No reports on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story; Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly