Homeless woman accused of stabbing appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A homeless woman accused of a stabbing another woman at a Columbus intersection answers to criminal charges in court.

Jaquese Lloyd's case was bound over to Superior Court today with a $25,000 bond.

The 48-year-old is accused of stabbing a woman July 14 at the intersection of Mellon Street and Clover Lane.

The victim was treated for her injuries at Midtown Medical and was later released.

Lloyd was arrested Monday and formally charged with aggravated assault.

