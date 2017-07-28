Homeless woman accused of stabbing appears in court

Columbus police confirm 22-year-old Tyrone Fennell was arrested on aggravated assault and reckless charges in connection to a Thursday night shooting on Benning Drive in South Columbus.More >>
One person has died in a shooting on the 500 block of County Road 156 in east Opelika and a suspect has been arrested.More >>
Columbus police are at the scene of a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man.More >>
Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in South Columbus.More >>
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
