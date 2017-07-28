Columbus police arrest man wanted for Benning Dr. shooting

One person has died in a shooting on the 500 block of County Road 156 in east Opelika and a suspect has been arrested.More >>
Columbus police are at the scene of a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road.More >>
Columbus police confirm 22-year-old Tyrone Fennell was arrested on aggravated assault and reckless charges in connection to a Thursday night shooting on Benning Drive in South Columbus.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man.More >>
Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in South Columbus.More >>
President Donald Trump fired off a tweet on Friday announcing that Gen. John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, has been named White House chief of staff.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
