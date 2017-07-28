Columbus police arrest man wanted for Benning Dr. shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police confirm 22-year-old Tyrone Fennell was arrested on aggravated assault and reckless charges in connection to a Thursday night shooting on Benning Drive in South Columbus

According to police, Fennell allegedly approached a man for money near Dorothy Height Elementary School. After the man said, no, he was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

The reckless conduct charges stem from stray bullets from the shooting hitting a vehicle parked in the Taco Bell parking lot on Victory Drive.

Two other guys were also with Fennell but they were not charged.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.