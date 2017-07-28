Hollywood Connection hosts Slime-lympics

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hundreds of kids from local daycares and YMCA signed up to participate in Slime-lympics at Hollywood Connection Friday afternoon.

They played messy slime filled games such as finding golf balls in a slimy pool.

T-shirts and lunches were also provided for the kids.

Organizers say this a great way to end the Summer before schools resume.

Lori Duggan with Hollywood Connection says, "I enjoy working with kids. Having something like this is an amazing thing. Our kids love to have water and play. This is something that will only get bigger and better."

Organizers also said despite getting messy the competition teaches the kids how to work together as a team.

They hope to make Slime-lympics an annual event.

