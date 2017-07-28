Farewell celebration held for MCSD Director of Communications

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Valerie Fuller the Director of Communications for the Muscogee County School district is leaving after 10 years with the school district.

A farewell celebration was held for her at the Columbus Museum today.

Family, friends, and colleagues thanked her for her years of service to the school district.

During today's event, Fuller was awarded for her accomplishments during her tenure.

Fuller says she proudly brought to have built what the communications department is today and is looking forward for someone to take it to the next level.

