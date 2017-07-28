Columbus police investigate bones found at Warm Springs Rd. resi - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police investigate bones found at Warm Springs Rd. residence

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police and Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley are investigating bones found at a Columbus residence Friday evening.

Chief Deputy Freeman Worley confirms to News Leader 9 that bones have been found at 1800 block of Warms Springs Road.

Worley says the bones were found in the backyard area of the residence.

At this time, Worley says he doesn't suspect foul play and it doesn't appear that the bones are necessarily human remains, but they will be sent to a crime lab to be sure.

This is a developing story; Check back for updates.

