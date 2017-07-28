Columbus police investigate bones found at Warm Springs Rd. residence

Columbus police confirm 22-year-old Tyrone Fennell was arrested on aggravated assault and reckless charges in connection to a Thursday night shooting on Benning Drive in South Columbus.More >>
Eight Columbus families are trying to find a place to live while their apartments are being repaired after a massive fire at Whisperwood Apartments Thursday.More >>
Columbus police and Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley are investigating bones found at a Columbus residence Friday evening.More >>
Columbus police are at the scene of a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road.More >>
One person has died in a shooting on the 500 block of County Road 156 in east Opelika and a suspect has been arrested.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
