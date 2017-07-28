Coroner confirms bones found on Warm Springs Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police and Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley are investigating bones found at a Columbus residence Friday evening.

Chief Deputy Freeman Worley confirms to News Leader 9 that bones have been found at 1800 block of Warms Springs Road.

Worley says the bones were found in the backyard area of the residence.

At this time, Worley says he doesn't suspect foul play and it doesn't appear that the bones are necessary human remains, but they will be sent to a crime lab to be sure.

This is a developing story; Check back for updates.

