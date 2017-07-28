Coroner confirms bones found on Warm Springs Rd.

Columbus police and Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley are investigating bones found at a Columbus residence Friday evening.More >>
Columbus police are at the scene of a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road.More >>
Columbus police confirm 22-year-old Tyrone Fennell was arrested on aggravated assault and reckless charges in connection to a Thursday night shooting on Benning Drive in South Columbus.More >>
One person has died in a shooting on the 500 block of County Road 156 in east Opelika and a suspect has been arrested.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The man killed by Southaven police officers was shot in the back of the head through his front door, according to his family's attorney.More >>
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
